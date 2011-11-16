Shares in Reed Elsevier shed 1.9 percent, bucking a firmer blue chip trend, with the FTSE 100 index up 0.7 percent, as the Anglo-Dutch publishing and events group's interim management statement proves "worthy, if slightly dull" according to Peel Hunt.

"Reed Elsevier's IMS today indicated a steady performance for the first nine months, with the company on-track to meet expectations for the year. The macroeconomic environment has been tough, but management said that trading has so far been unaffected," Peel Hunt says in a note.

"There was modest revenue growth across all divisions (after adjusting for biennials in Reed Exhibitions), although there are patches of softness in the LexisNexis Legal businesses," the broker adds, maintaining its "buy" stance on the stock.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank, however, repeats its "sell" stance on Reed Elsevier, pointing out that overall the firm's B2B business has underperformed both Informa and United Business Media and could weigh on organic growth for the full year, while there was no sign of improvement at Legal.

