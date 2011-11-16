Shares in several recruitment companies rise sharply, including a 4.5 percent gain for Randstad, after HSBC upgrades nearly every company under its coverage in the sector to "overweight" from "neutral", citing stronger leading indicators.

HSBC says it believes that at current prices the markets are factoring in a sharp downturn, but that it may turn out to be more of a mid-cycle slowdown.

"Recent U.S. labour market data have been very strong in some key areas. U.S. temps have begun to expand sequentially after a period of stability, and September job vacancies ... improved sharply," HSBC says in a note.

"If this momentum holds, the implication should not be underestimated: mid-cycle slowdowns have been characterised by resilient white collar employment; recessions have not."

Others to gain include Adecco, up 3.8 percent, Michael Page International, up 5.3 percent, and SThree, up 5.7 percent.

Hays is the only company under HSBC's coverage that it does not upgrade, reiterating a "neutral" rating, though it increases the target price, as it does for all the others. Hays shares rise 2.5 percent.

