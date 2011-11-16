Shares in Bouygues fall 1.4 percent, underperforming the CAC 40 , which is up 1 percent, as analysts cut their estimates on the French conglomerate after third-quarter results, mainly citing disappointment at the group's mobile business performance.

Exane, which has a "neutral" stance on the stock, cuts its target price by 14 percent to 27.50 euros, noting Bouygues Telecom slowed "significantly more" than it had expected in the three months to September, with mobile service revenues down 3 percent year-on-year.

Citigroup reduces its target for Bouygues -- to 22.50 euros from 24 euros -- flagging "a big slowdown in mobile" and lowers estimates for broadcasting unit, TF1.

"We see downside risk to consensus due to austerity measures introduced in France and the impact of [rival operator] Free Mobile," the brokerage says in a note, reiterating its "sell" stance on the stock.

To find out more about Bouygues' third-quarter results, please click .

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net