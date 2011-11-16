Shares in Ilika are marked up 4.5 percent as the advanced cleantech materials discovery company says, in a trading update, that its total revenues for first-half rose by 37 percent year-on-year, and it remains confident of meeting expectations for the full year.

"Ilika has had a successful start to FY12 with its business development activities in the U.S. and Asia leading to a number of new contracts. These provide the visibility and hence the confidence of meeting the steep increase in revenues in 2H12," says Nomura Code in a note, with its expectations for full-year 2012 revenue growth of 53 percent.

"With the effective cash balance at the halfway mark around 1.6 million pounds, and with stronger performance expected in the second half of the year, Ilika looks set to also exceed our expectations for cash at the end of the FY12 in April," the broker adds, repeating its "buy" rating and 79 pence price target on the stock.

To see Ilika's statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net