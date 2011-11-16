Shares in Beazley gain 1.6 percent, outperforming Britain's FTSE 250 index, off 0.3 percent, after the Lloyd's of London insurer issues a trading update which Numis Securities describes as confidence inspiring, with the stock remaining a high conviction key pick for the broker.

Beazley says its estimates of the catastrophe losses in the first half of 2011 remain unchanged, and it expects to deliver a full-year underwriting profit.

"Beazley continues to distinguish itself from most peers and the group appears well positioned to deliver leading NTA (net tangible assets) growth in 2012," Numis says in a note.

"We expect these factors to drive a continued steady increase in the P/NTA (price/NTA) rating towards the premium end of the sector," the broker says.

