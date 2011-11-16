The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in midday trade, while the blue chips drop 0.4 percent, but the midcaps add 0.2 percent.

Game Group plunges more than 39 percent as the video games retailer becomes the first major British stores group to warn on profits during the key run-up to Christmas, prompting both Peel Hunt and Numis Securities to downgrade their ratings on the stock.

Speedy Hire rises more than 5 percent after the tool-rental firm beats analysts' expectations for the first half, helped by cost cuts and the disposal of its loss-making accommodation unit.

