The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.2 percent lower, with the blue chips also down 0.2 percent, while the midcaps rise 0.2 percent.

Hampson Industries sheds 20 percent after the British aero engineer posts a much lower first-half adjusted profit as orders at its tooling division, Odyssey, continued to fall.

Trinity Mirror adds 5.3 percent, building on recent gains, as Investec Securities becomes the latest broker to lift its target price for the British newspaper publisher in the wake of its reassuring trading update last week.

Investec's target for Trinity Mirror moves to 114 pence, from 104 pence.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net