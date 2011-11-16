European shares stay weaker as stocks on Wall Street fall in early trade on lingering concerns that the euro zone debt crisis may spread to other European countries and threaten a fragile global economic recovery.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is down 0.2 percent at 968.66 points. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are down 0.7 to 0.9 percent.

In Europe, automobile shares, down 1.3 percent, are among the top decliners on worries that a slower economic growth will hurt demand for vehicles.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net