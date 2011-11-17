European stock index futures point to a lower open following a sell-off on Wall Street after ratings agency Fitch said the outlook for U.S. banks could worsen if the euro zone debt crisis is not resolved quickly.
Euro STOXX 50 futures are down 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX futures are down 0.8 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are down 0.6 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
INVESTEC PLC INTERIM
SABMILLER PLC INTERIM
AHOLD NV Q3
BAM GROEP NV Q3
NATIONAL GRID PLC H1
VOESTALPINE AG Q2
SBM OFFSHORE TRADING
GLENCORE Q3
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q3 2012 Salesforce.com Inc
Q3 GameStop Corp
Q3 Gap Inc.
Q1 2012 Intuit Inc
Q3 Ross Stores, Inc.
Q3 Sears Holdings Corp
Q2 FY 2012 J M Smucker Co
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0930 GB Retail sales Oct
1000 CH ZEW Nov
1330 US House starts Oct
1330 US Permits units Oct
1330 US Jobless claims w/e
1500 US Philly Fed bus Nov
---- ES Spain auctions 3.0-4.0 bln euros in 10-year bonds.
---- FR France auctions 6.0-7.0 bln euros in various bonds.
