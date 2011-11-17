European stock index futures point to a lower open following a sell-off on Wall Street after ratings agency Fitch said the outlook for U.S. banks could worsen if the euro zone debt crisis is not resolved quickly.

Euro STOXX 50 futures are down 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX futures are down 0.8 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are down 0.6 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

INVESTEC PLC INTERIM

SABMILLER PLC INTERIM

AHOLD NV Q3

BAM GROEP NV Q3

NATIONAL GRID PLC H1

VOESTALPINE AG Q2

SBM OFFSHORE TRADING

GLENCORE Q3

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q3 2012 Salesforce.com Inc

Q3 GameStop Corp

Q3 Gap Inc.

Q1 2012 Intuit Inc

Q3 Ross Stores, Inc.

Q3 Sears Holdings Corp

Q2 FY 2012 J M Smucker Co

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0930 GB Retail sales Oct

1000 CH ZEW Nov

1330 US House starts Oct

1330 US Permits units Oct

1330 US Jobless claims w/e

1500 US Philly Fed bus Nov

---- ES Spain auctions 3.0-4.0 bln euros in 10-year bonds.

---- FR France auctions 6.0-7.0 bln euros in various bonds.

