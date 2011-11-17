Shares in Imperial Tobacco fall 1.4 percent, underperforming a weak FTSE 100 in early trade as Nomura cuts its rating on the firm to "reduce" from "buy" on concerns over margin pressures and valuation.

"We see underlying margin pressures (as exhibited in 2H11) and lower incremental returns (higher capex) becoming increasingly apparent into 2012," Nomura says in a note.

"The margin pressures develop from a need for heightened brand support to arrest persistent market share erosion in many key markets, and to improve the sales mix and support profit development."

The broker says having outperformed the FTSE 100 in the year-to-date and on a 2012 adjusted price earnings of 11.4, these pressures are no longer being discounted, which presents downside risk.

Nomura says there is potential for Imperial to be acquired ultimately, with Japan Tobacco a likely suitor, but it does not see this materialising for 12 months.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net