Shares in Germany's No.2 airline Air Berlin fall 3 percent to the bottom of Frankfurt's smallcap index on concerns about the company's high equity ratio and an uncertain outlook following the release of final third-quarter results.

"The equity ratio reached a very low level of 14 percent at the end of 9M/11 after the peak season," DZ Bank analyst Robert Czerwensky writes. "Furthermore a harsh winter or other exogenous shocks could result to heavy losses in low season," he adds, keeping a "sell" rating.

Air Berlin said in late October that third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 97 million euros ($131 million) in the three months through September from to 172 million euros in the same period a year earlier,

($1 = 0.739 Euros)