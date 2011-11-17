Shares in Serco gain 1.8 percent, among the top performers on a falling FTSE 100 after the British outsourcing firm reiterates full-year in guidance in the face of austerity in the UK and United States, prompting Shore Capital to upgrade its rating to "buy" from "hold".

"Serco continues to see some organic growth at the group level, which is encouraging to our minds given the headwinds still buffeting the UK and North American operations. The mantle of growth firmly resides in EMEA operations," Shore Capital says in a note.

The broker says on a 2012 price to earnings ratio of 11.8 times (EBITDA 7.2 times), the valuation discounts the uncertainties of ongoing contract hiatus in key markets which it expects to slowly lift over the next 18 months or so.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net