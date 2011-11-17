Shares in French utility major EDF drop 3.7 percent, extending the week's slump to 10 percent and hitting a two-month low, hit by a political debate about the fate France's nuclear industry.

"The catalysts are being eclipsed by the political noise," say Natixis analysts, who downgrade their recommendation on the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

Earlier this week, the Socialist party and the Green party have reached a deal for the presidential election that could lead to the closure of 24 French nuclear reactors by 2025.

Reuters Messaging rm://blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net