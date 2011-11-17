Shares in Rexam bounce 4.6 percent, the top gainer on a weak FTSE 100 as the Europe's largest drinks can maker reports an in line update and says it is considering selling its personal care packaging business, with Oriel Securities maintaining its "add" rating on valuation grounds.

"Rexam's IMS this morning springs no significant surprises for us for 2011. Beverage cans is showing good profitability and fully compensating for softness in areas of plastic packaging," Oriel Securities says in a note.

The broker says it expects consensus estimates to be revised down to give low single digit growth on 2011, but retains its "add" rating on its view that the attention to plastics shows that the priority is to deliver the top end of the return on capital employed 12-15 percent range for 2013.

Rexam fell 3 percent in the lead up to its update, but has found support above its 50-day moving average around 326 pence, and Oriel says in rating terms Rexam on 9 times is at a near 20 percent price to earnings discount to its key peers Ball and Crown.

