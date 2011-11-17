The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.3 percent in early deals, faring marginally better than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 which each shed 0.7 percent.

British fashion group French Connection tumbles 23 percent as the firm issues a full-year profit warning, prompting Seymour Pierce to cut its rating to "hold" from "buy".

Mariana Resources rises more than 14 percent after the AIM-listed firm announces a strategic investment by AngloGold Ashanti, which will subscribe to a private placement for a 19.9 percent stake in the Company at 12 pence per share, representing a 41 percent premium to Mariana's last closing price.

