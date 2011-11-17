Shares in Mothercare fall 2.9 percent, against a 0.6-percent weaker FTSE mid-cap index, after the British mother and baby products retailer posted a first-half loss and cut its dividend as dire UK trading eclipsed strong growth overseas.

"While growing international operations provide some solace, the outlook appears to remain challenging. A desire to conserve cash has resulted in a cut to the dividend, while the group has yet to appoint a new Chief Executive," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers says.

"Despite a near 60 percent fall in the share price over the last three months alone, market consensus opinion currently denotes a sell."

The firm, which last month parted company with Chief Executive Ben Gordon after a third profit warning this year wiped out over a third of the company's stock market value, said on Thursday it was launching a structural and operational review of its UK business.

