Shares in French Connection fall more than 23 percent after the British fashion firm issues a profit warning, prompting Seymour Pierce to downgrade its rating to "hold" from "buy", place its target price under review and cut its earnings forecasts.

"The company disappointingly issues a profit warning after poor UK sales ... affected by the mild weather and weak economic outlook. Sensibly, management did not respond by discounting its ranges," the broker says.

Seymour Pierce says it is downgrading 2012 pre-tax profit forecasts to 7 million pounds from 10 million pounds, taking earnings per share down to 5.7 pence from 8.1 pence.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net