Shares in Italian eyewear maker Safilo Group rise 3 percent to a one-week high, bucking a lower Milan stock market, after an upgrade to "buy" from Citigroup as Wednesday's Armani licence loss ended uncertainty.

"Safilo's micro-cap valuation does not reflect its status as second-ranked player globally in an attractive market. We see substantial upside potential from here and hence upgrade the stock to buy," Citi says.

One Milan broker says the Citi upgrade can encourage investors, adding he sees the stock as cheap.

Howeover, a second Milan broker says his firm has a target price around current levels and believes the uptick is due to short-covering.

On Wednesday Safilo said a licence for Armani-branded eyewear would not be renewed after 2012, ending uncertainty on the outcome of negotiations with the Italian luxury group.

