Shares in Italian cooperative Banca Popolare di Milano are down 0.3 percent hovering just above the 0.30 euros price for new shares in an 800 million euros right issue, due to close Friday, amid speculation underwriters may end up taking on stock.

"It is struggling to stay at the strike price. I don't think it will stay here for long. I see it going lower. The fact is the bank has the same management team and capital that is still stretched," a Milan broker says.

If the market price falls under 0.30 euros per share investors are less likely to subscribe to the rights issue leaving the underwriting consortium led by investment bank Mediobanca with BPM shares.

Mediobanca declined to comment.

Reuters messaging rm://nigel.tutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net