Shares in Game Group fall over 11 percent, having dropped 46 percent in the previous session on the back of a profit warning, as JP Morgan-Cazenove and Singer join a batch of brokers slashing their estimates on the video games retailer.

JP Morgan reduces its target price to 5 pence from 21 pence as it cuts its estimates to factor in a pre-tax loss of 17.5 million pounds next year and 19.5 million pounds in 2013, from previous expectations of pre-tax profits of 3.8 millions pounds and 14.7 million pounds, respectively.

"We also see the full-year dividend as being at risk given the reduced cash generation on our lowered number and have cut our est to 3 pence from 5.8 pence reflecting cash cover of 2 times," the brokerage says in a note, reiterating its "underweight" stance on the stock.

Singer Capital Markets, which does not expect the company to pay any dividend until July 2013, downgrades the stock to "sell" from "fair value" and cut its target price on the stock to 7 pence from 23 pence.

The cuts come hard on the heels of downgrades by Collins Stewart, Numis and Peel Hunt yesterday.

To find out more about Game Group's profit warning, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net