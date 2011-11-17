The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.7 percent in midday trade, faring significantly better than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes, off 2.2 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

Cosalt slides almost 39 percent after it receives an offer approach from its non-executive chairman to take it private for about 400,000 pounds ($631,582), a month after the troubled firm forecast full-year trading significantly below its view.

Superglass jumps almost 31 percent, recovering a little of its poise after recent hefty losses, after the glass fibre insulation products manufacturer confirms it has received a grant, as it announces further relaxations and amendments to its banking facilities.

