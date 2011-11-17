The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.5 percent, while the blue chips are 1.6 percent lower, and the midcaps shed 1.2 percent.

Norcros climbs 3.4 percent after the shower and tile maker unveils first-half results, which Numis Securities says are in line with expectations though describes the 16.7 percent increase in dividend as a welcome surprise, with the broker repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

French Connection falls 15.5 percent after the British fashion firm issues a profit warning, prompting Seymour Pierce to downgrade its rating to "hold" from "buy", place its target price under review and cut its earnings forecasts.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net