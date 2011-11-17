Shares in KBC fall by as much as 13 percent to reach a low not seen since July 2009 as investors worry over its exposure to its home country of Belgium after budget negotiations there are delyed.

Belgium's coalition partners emerge empty-handed on Thursday morning from a night of budget talks, making it increasingly likely they will miss an EU deadline.

The country has set a modern-day record for being without a government since elections in June last year, and the budget talks are one of the final hurdles.

"Debt crisis contagion towards Belgium is definitely an issue, the yields on Belgium are also going up, and KBC has a very large exposure to Belgian government paper, so any political uncertainty there is harmful for them," Robin van den Broek, an analyst at ABN Amro, says.

