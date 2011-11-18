European stock index futures point to a lower open, extending a decline from the previous session, as concerns that borrowing costs in some euro zone countries could rise beyond sustainable levels and further deepen the debt crisis.

Euro STOXX 50 futures are down 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX futures are down 1.1 percent and France's CAC-40 futures are down 1 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA TRAFFIC

CAPITA GROUP PLC TRADING

TULLETT PREBON PLC Q3 TRADE

U.S. COMPANIES

H J Heinz Co Q2 2012

MACRO (GMT)

0700 DE PPI

0900 IT Industrial Orders

1500 US Lead Indicators

1530 US ECRI Weekly

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net