Shares in Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara drop 6.3 percent to 245.8 crowns on reports that Ukraine and Russia have agreed on a new gas deal which may put pressure on urea prices.

A lower gas price in the Ukraine -- a swing fertiliser producer -- is interpreted as an indication that Ukrainian producers will have lower nitrogen-based fertiliser production costs going forward.

RS Platou analyst Are Grongstad says the drop in Yara shares is "a clear overreaction" and that the rumours of lower gas costs in Ukraine have no bearing on the outlook for global fertiliser prices.

"There is speculation that gas prices in Ukraine will drop but this is mostly for one producer, (state-owned) OPZ," Grongstad says.

"The gas cost isn't really an issue in a demand-driven market, it only is when there is a supply-driven market, and that is not the case at the moment," he says, adding there is currently a shortage of urea on the market.

"This kind of news can sometimes have an extra bearish effect on a bearish market, but doesn't have any impact on the fundamentals of the company. It doesn't mean urea prices will start dropping, the urea market is tight."

Grongstad says that the Yara share is now trading at 4.5 times its 12-month rolling estimated earnings compared to an average of 8.17 over the last four years.

