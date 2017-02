Global mutual funds remained net buyers of equities for the fifth straight week, though overall net inflows reduced significantly to $944 million for the week of Nov. 10 to 16 after a net injection of $8.1 billion the previous week, Nomura says in a note.

By region, the United States saw an inflow of $3.2 billion, down from $7.3 billion the week before. Developed Europe suffered an outflow of $612 million.

