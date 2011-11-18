Shares in Chemring fall 14.5 percent to a one-month low after the British military equipment maker says annual revenues will likely miss its expectations due to order delays and that 2012 will be tough as uncertainty around global military spending continues.

The company says annual sales will be around 5 percent lower than the board's expectations, in part because a large contract it expected to be awarded in October slipped until this month.

"Chemring was hit by specific delays in customer approval ... which pushed revenue of 37 million pounds and gross profit of 14 million pounds from 2011 into 2012 accounts," FinnCap analyst David Buxton says.

"It also points to some delays in order placement, both from the disruption to U.S. procurement processes and also as a result of EU budgetary uncertainty. We expect to reduce our forecasts accordingly."

