European shares fall in early trade, extending a decline from the previous session, on mounting worries that borrowing costs in several euro zone countries are at unsustainable levels.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.6 percent at 952.53 points, and is on course to fall more than 3 percent over the week, with high sovereign bond yields remaining a major focus for the market. Spanish yields hit a euro-era high at an auction on Thursday.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index, down 0.8 percent, has lost more than 36 percent in 2011 as banks take writedowns on their exposure to euro zone peripheral debt.

