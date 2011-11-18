Shares in Capita fall 4.1 percent as the British outsourcing firm says it is feeling the pinch as clients curb their spending in the face of UK austerity measures, and it would only deliver "reasonable" 2011 revenue growth, prompting Oriel Securities repeat its "reduce" rating.

"Capita offers no surprise by confirming our view that downward pressure on revenue is more severe than they guided at the interims," Oriel says in a note.

"We and the market are still waiting for much in the bid pipeline to reach a decision - favourable or not for Capita."

