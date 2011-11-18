The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.2 percent in early deals, faring better than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, which drop 0.9 and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Britain's Hamworthy jumps more than 20 percent after Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila says it is in talks to buy the firm in a potential 370 million pound ($584 million) takeover.

Chemring falls 16.7 percent after the British military equipment maker says annual revenues will likely miss its expectations due to order delays and that 2012 will be tough as uncertainty around global military spending continues.

