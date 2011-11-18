Shares in Pennon rise 0.4 percent, outperforming a sharply lower FTSE 250 index, as Deutsche Bank upgrades the water utility to "buy" from "hold" on valuation grounds and keeps its bullish stance on the sector.

"In today's low real bond yield, high inflation environment we see returns offered by the UK water sector, and its defensive characteristics as attractive," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

"Using our economists' forecast of 4.5 percent RPI (retail price index) for the year to March 2012, we project average returns on regulatory equity for the sector of 16 percent this financial year, compared to base rates close to zero."

Deusche Bank keeps its "buy" stance on United Utilities, which remains its top sector pick, but cuts Severn Trent to "hold" from "buy", citing valuation concerns following its recent gains in its share price.

