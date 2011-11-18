Regus gains 1.9 percent, against a 0.5-percent weaker FTSE mid-caps , after the office space supplier says profitability in the second half of 2011 improved as occupancy rates at centres opened for at least two years hit historic highs.

"Although the operational leverage in the business, albeit much reduced through the actions of management, combined with the prevailing level of general economic uncertainty, makes forecasting difficult, we take comfort from the compelling long-term market growth opportunity and the performance of the business to date," Investec says in a note.

The broker reiterates its "buy" recommendation.

Regus says turnover for July-October increased 17 percent to 394 million pounds, from 336 million pounds a year ago. This was driven by a strong performance at its mature business, that makes up about 82 percent of its global portfolio.

