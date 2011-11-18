Shares in Collins Stewart Hawkpoint (CSHP) rise 2.5 percent after the firm announces net inflows of 104 million pounds in the four months to Oct. 31, offsetting a drop in assets under management to 7.8 billion pounds, hit by negative market movements.

Arbuthnot, which initiates its coverage of the firm with a strong "buy" rating on valuation grounds, says CSHP's shares are significantly undervalued having fallen 28 percent since the September trading statement, and closing last night at 49.75 pence.

"Our sum-of-the-parts approach, combining valuations for the profitable Wealth Management and Hawkpoint businesses, with a conservative approach to potential realized losses in the trading book and assumed loss making in the Securities and Corporate Broking Business, is 232 million pounds, or 92.5 pence per share, 86 percent higher than last night's closing price."

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net