Shares in Fortum Oyj fall 3.2 percent versus a 0.2-percent rise for the European utilities sector index as UBS downgrades the Finnish group to "sell" from "neutral", warning carbon prices face a "collapse".

"The carbon price decline is likely to accelerate as the EU, governments and companies cash in on surpluses before the rules change in 2013," the brokerage says, cutting its target price on Fortum to 15 euros from 19 euros.

The EU's Emissions Trading System suffers from an oversupply of between 35 percent and 50 percent this year and will remain oversupplied until 2025, according to UBS, which forecasts CO2 prices of 5 euro/tonne for 2012-13, 9 euro/tonne for 2014 and 11 euro/tonne for 2015.

"Under normal hydrology conditions, coal is the marginal generation fuel in Nordpool for over 90 percent of the time, and a 1 euro/tonne movement in the CO2 price implies a 0.8 euro/MWh movement in the power price. We thus forecast 2012-13 forward power prices to fall from 45 euro/MWh to 40 euro/MWh," the brokerage adds.

