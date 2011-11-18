The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.4 percent in midday trade, faring better than both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, off 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Huntsworth drops 26 percent to a 32-month low after the public relations firm warns on full-year profits after the recent cancellation of more than 4 million pounds of year-end projects due to global economic uncertainty.

In reaction, Numis Securities cuts its earnings per share forecasts for Huntsworth to 8 pence from 9.6 pence, while downgrading its rating to "add" from "buy".

Collins Stewart Hawkpoint climbs 5.5 percent after the firm announces net inflows of 104 million pounds in the four months to Oct. 31, offsetting a drop in assets under management to 7.8 billion pounds, hit by negative market movements.

