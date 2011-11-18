European companies are evenly split between the number of earnings beats and misses this third-quarter results season, underperforming their U.S. peers, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Half of the 255 European firms that have reported third-quarter figures are in line or have come in above analysts' expectations, with the other half missing forecasts. That compares with 76 percent beats or meets from the 481 U.S. companies that have reported third-quarter results.

Consumer discretionary is the best performing sector in Europe, with 70 percent of the 27 companies that have reported beating or meeting analysts' estimates, StarMine data shows.

Healthcare, on the other hand, is the worst performing sector, with 68 percent of the 22 firms posting results below forecasts.

