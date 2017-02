Short selling was the worst performing hedge fund strategy in October, down 7.4 percent, according to EDHEC-Risk Institute data, after outperforming in the previous two months, as global equities rebounded.

Long/short equity was the best performing strategy last month, up 4.3 percent, followed by emerging markets, up 3.9 percent.

Short selling, however, remains the best performing strategy year-to-date, up 4.7 percent.

