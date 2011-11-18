The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.6 percent, while the blue chips are 1.1 percent lower, and the midcaps dip 1.0 percent.

Greggs slips 1.8 percent as Altium Securities initiates coverage on the high street baker with a "sell" rating and 430 pence target price.

"Until we see further evidence that its accelerated expansion plan can be maintained and/or an alternative avenue of revenue growth is developed, we see downside pressure," Altium says in a note.

"Despite some costs easing, rising meat and energy prices, lacklustre UK economic growth and increased competition combine to present notable headwinds for Greggs over the next 12 months," the broker says.

Huntsworth drops 23.7 percent after the public relations firm warns on full-year profits after the recent cancellation of more than 4 million pounds of year-end projects due to global economic uncertainty.

In reaction, Numis Securities cuts its earnings per share forecasts for Huntsworth to 8 pence from 9.6 pence, while downgrading its rating to "add" from "buy".

