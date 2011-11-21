European stock index futures point to a fall for equities for a third straight session, with political wrangling in the euro zone and the apparent failure of a U.S. Congressional committee to agree on how to cut the country's deficit is seen hurting sentiment.
At 0710 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are down between 0.7 percent and 1.0 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
MITIE GROUP PLC H1
DIPLOMA PLC PRELIM
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Hewlett-Packard Q4
Analog Devices Inc Q4
Tyson Foods Q4
MAJOR MACRO DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0900 EZ Net Investment Flow
0900 IT Trade non-EU
1330 US National Activity Index
1500 US Existing Home Sales
