European shares hit six-week lows on fresh challenges faced by the euro zone's leaders to tackle the debt crisis and as an expected failure of a congressional committee to agree on how to cut the U.S. deficit revives fears about the country's finances.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 1.3 percent at 938.99 points, losing ground for a fifth time in six sessions.

Cyclical miners are among the top losers, with Xstrata down 2 percent and Rio Tinto down 2.2 percent.

