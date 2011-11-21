Nomura says it is reducing its "overweight" position on continental European stocks as a result of uncertainty in the region's handling of its debt crisis.

"We think the continuing uncertainty over the political situation in Greece and Italy, and signs from the ECB that there will not be any significant change from its policy stance, imply that there could be more volatility in the near term," analysts at the bank say in a note.

The bank says it remains "neutral" on the UK market, however.

Barring the period straight after the Lehman Brothers' collapse and the stock market crash of 1987, the euro zone debt crisis has made investor behaviour more risk averse than at any time in the last 25 years, the banks says.

"History suggests such risk-averse periods provide good buying opportunities, the exception was the period immediately following Lehman's bankruptcy where the bottom came five months later," the bank says in a note.

As a result of the risk aversion, many investors have repatriated funds from overseas equity markets.

"... investors have responded to the crisis environment by pulling in their horns, and repatriation has, once again, been the prevailing response. The degree of flight from overseas stocks in the three months to October is on a par with the three months prior to the Lehman bankruptcy ...," they say.

