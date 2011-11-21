Shares in Essar Energy rise 1.4 percent, outperforming a sharply weaker FTSE 100, as Arden Partners upgrades its recommendation on the firm to "buy" from "add" on valuation grounds.

"Since its Q3 IMS on 7 November, the Essar price has fallen by 22 percent to 242 pence, versus our sum-of-the-parts net asset value of 331 pence per share. As a result of this price move we now see greater value in the stock," Arden says in a note.

"We feel that our numbers now represent a conservative base case for Essar, fully allowing for the difficulties the company has faced, and we hence see upside at current levels."

