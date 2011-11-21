Shares in Diploma Plc rise 4 percent after the technical products supplier posts a 39 percent jump in full-year adjusted pretax profit, buoyed by acquisitions, higher demand and an increase in its dividend.

"We still expect the group to deliver 6 percent earnings growth without the benefit of acquisitions, which have the potential to double this figure given the strong cash generation," Numis says in a note.

The broker has a "buy" rating and price target of 410 pence on the stock.

For more, click on

To see Diploma's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://juhi.arora.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net