Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland fall 3.1 percent, underperforming a sharply weaker FTSE 100, after Espirito Santo cuts its rating on the part-state-owned UK lender to "neutral" from "buy" and slashes its target price to 22 pence from 51 pence.

Espirito Santo says it does not expect RBS to meet its cost of capital in the course of 2012 or 2013, and despite being regarded as one of the best recovery plays in the sector due to its depressed share price, it finds little evidence of a recovery in earnings forecasts.

"Weak revenues, the ICB's (Independent Commission on Banking) final recommendations and higher capital requirements necessitate a restructuring of GBM (global banking and markets) if returns are to exceed its cost of equity," Espirito Santo says in note.

"While we do see value in core, escalating disposal losses in non-core and high impairments at Ulster Bank will persist. We also believe the UK Government's 83 percent stake is likely to remain an overhang for sometime."

