U.S. and European economic growth is likely to diverge further in 2012, as a result of differing fiscal policy, and investors should target UK companies with a large U.S. sales exposure, such as BAE Systems, Experian and AstraZeneca, among others, Shore Capital says in a note.

"Fiscal policy has tightened in Europe, including the UK, which to our minds is one of the reasons why the U.S. has had a recovery, albeit weak, whereas much of Europe remains trapped in recessionary-type conditions.

"We would suggest that the divergence of growth may well become greater in 2012, based on the contrasting trends on money supply and lending patterns. As a result, we advocate an overweight U.S. equity position within an asset allocation framework, and we highlight the attractions of those UK companies with high revenue exposure to the U.S. economy," they say.

