High sovereign debt yields, equity market nervousness and growing worries about recession are likely to continue for some time, JPMorgan Asset Management says in a note, as a broad guarantee of euro zone sovereign debt still appears "far beyond" what the European Central Bank will consider.

"There are few significant measures the EU can take to change investors' perceptions and spur a dramatic drop in risk aversion. But at the same time, the ECB should hold the fort, providing just enough support to prevent the situation from spinning out of control," they say.

Funding strains in the banking sector will also weigh on sentiment, although those who can access the bond market are currently paying low yields.

"Like governments, banks are also having difficulty getting cheap funding and are under pressure by regulators to raise capital against any further losses. If the banks respond by shrinking their loan books, economic growth in the region will slow," JPMorgan-AM says.

"For the larger number of companies that rely on banks for funding, things are more challenging. Loan growth to corporations remains steady, but it is expanding by less than 2% per year compared to an average since 1999 of over 6%," it adds.

