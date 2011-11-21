Shares in Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano rise 2 percent on short-covering after it closed its 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) capital increase on Friday with only 81.7 percent of the shares taken up.

"The close on Friday was very poor... it is just a technical rebound. The capital increase has not been a great success but it is 100 percent underwritten and then there is (Andrea) Bonomi who is going up to 9 percent," a Milan broker says.

Bonomi's private equity fund Investindustrial is committed to hiking its BPM stake to 9.9 percent, from the 6.6 percent it declared on Friday.

Two other brokers see short-covering of positions by investors supporting BPM's share price.

Longer-term, BPM's share price can be hurt by the underwriting consortium's stake overhanging the market, while on the positive side, management can boost BPM's undervalued branch network, they say.

($1 = 0.739 Euros)

For details on BPM's rights issue, please click

Reuters messaging rm://nigel.tutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net