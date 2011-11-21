Credit Suisse forecasts a 2 percent decline in 2012 corporate earnings for the euro area, and sees zero EPS growth in the United States for the same period, citing fiscal tightening in the U.S. and the European debt crisis.

Credit Suisse -- which previously expected a 2 percent EPS increase for companies in the euro-zone -- says continental Europe is "most vulnerable" to a decline in earnings on weakness in margins, sales, wage growth and the exchange rate.

