Shares in Legrand fall 3 percent, underperforming Europe's industrial goods and services index and the FTSEurofirst 300, both down 2.2 percent, as Credit Suisse downgrades the French electrical equipment group to "neutral" from "outperform" over euro zone exposure.

The brokerage, which cuts its target price on the stock to 24.8 euros from 26 euros, notes Lagrand derives 41 percent of its sales and 54 percent of its EBIT from France and Italy, which are expected to face negative economic growth and sovereign debt tensions next year.

"Italian and French risks dominate...and the longer uncertainty persists in the banking sector and government bond markets, risks build on the downside. Margins are at risk from cost pressure and negative mix."," Credit Suisse says in a note.

The downgrade comes as Moody's warns a recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for France's credit rating.

To find out more about Moody's comment on France, please click

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net