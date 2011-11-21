BRUSSELS Nov 21 Shares in Belgian financial group KBC fall as much as 15 percent to their lowest since March 2009, as investors worry about Belgian sovereign spreads and concerns over the outlook after weak quarterly results earlier this month.

KBC is the weakest performer on the STOXX 600 Europe Banking Index, which trades 2.5 percent lower.

"Their third quarter loss combined with the high Belgian spreads is getting too much for some investors," Rabobank analyst Cor Kluis says.

KBC posted a third-quarter net loss of 1.58 billion euros ($2.13 billion) on Nov. 10 marred by one-off items.

KBC had an exposure of 24.6 billion euros to Belgian sovereign debt at the end of 2010, the most recent data available.

Worries about debt-heavy Belgium's ability to form a new government to reign in its deficit sharply have pushed up spreads of Belgian 10 year bonds over benchmark German Bunds this month.

Spreads reached euro era highs of 314 basis points on Nov. 15 and have stayed just below these levels since. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)